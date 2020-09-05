World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $723.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.98. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $142.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.84. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $123.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $166,236.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 370,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 201,734.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 58,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in World Acceptance by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

