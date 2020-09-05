W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.12 Million

Brokerages predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will report sales of $81.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.24 million and the lowest is $71.00 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $132.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $360.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.00 million to $387.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $414.54 million, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $435.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $55.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.04 million.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W&T Offshore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.85.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 18,604 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $40,928.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 255,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,389.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 20,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,730.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 515,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,903 in the last three months. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. 3,547,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,320. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $294.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

