Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Merus reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($2.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRUS. BidaskClub cut Merus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Merus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

MRUS stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 85,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Merus has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $20.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 87,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,326,260.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Merus during the second quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merus by 62.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Merus during the second quarter worth about $275,000. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

