Zacks: Analysts Expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Marvell Technology Group posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.39.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,517.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,052,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 68,507 shares of company stock worth $2,432,226 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,984,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,456 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,392,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,598,000 after buying an additional 2,143,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth $61,173,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $37.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,028,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,910,087. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.81.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

