Zacks: Analysts Expect Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Moneygram International reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moneygram International.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGI. ValuEngine lowered Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Moneygram International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Moneygram International by 57.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Moneygram International during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Moneygram International by 37.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,775,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 480,371 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Moneygram International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 38,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.90. 1,258,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,418. The company has a market capitalization of $189.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. Moneygram International has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.70.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

