Zacks: Analysts Expect Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ontrak’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Ontrak posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ontrak.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTRK shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:OTRK traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.20. 913,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,533. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17. Ontrak has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $79.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 2.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ontrak by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ontrak by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ontrak by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ontrak by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

