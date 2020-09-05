Zacks: Analysts Expect PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) to Post $0.07 EPS

Brokerages forecast that PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. PRGX Global reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PRGX Global.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of PRGX Global from $7.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of PRGX Global in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

PRGX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.11. 30,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,955. The firm has a market cap of $125.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. PRGX Global has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $6.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PRGX Global by 370.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 107.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

