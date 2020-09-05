Zacks: Analysts Expect Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) to Announce $1.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) will report $1.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Uniqure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.23 and the lowest is ($0.94). Uniqure posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 355.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to $7.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.31). Uniqure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QURE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Uniqure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

QURE traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 273,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,727. Uniqure has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $168,173.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $495,366.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,332 shares in the company, valued at $20,296,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,906. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Uniqure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

