Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Ardmore Shipping also reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,196,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,093 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.1% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,453,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after buying an additional 104,985 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 274,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97,935 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 21.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 384,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 68,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 129.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 63,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,324. The firm has a market cap of $117.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

