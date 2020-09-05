Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.01. Safe Bulkers reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DNB Markets raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,646 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 32,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.06. 50,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

