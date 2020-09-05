Zacks: Brokerages Expect BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. BMC Stock reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BMC Stock.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMCH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMCH traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $39.26. 1,325,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,568. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BMC Stock has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 27.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 13.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 127,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 7.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the period.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

