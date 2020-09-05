Zacks: Brokerages Expect G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the highest is $0.17. G1 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.83).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.00. 719,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,852. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,660,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 141.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 870,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 510,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

