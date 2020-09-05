Zacks: Brokerages Expect G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the highest is $0.17. G1 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.83).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.00. 719,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,852. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,660,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 141.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 870,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 510,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit