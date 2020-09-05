Zacks: Brokerages Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Brokerages expect that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $6.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 1.97%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

GPK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,904. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 26.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,318,000 after purchasing an additional 299,806 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 139.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,825,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,052 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 22.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 428,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 19.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,604,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,442,000 after purchasing an additional 427,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

