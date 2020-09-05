Zacks: Brokerages Expect LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMAT. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.81. 111,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,886. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $655.97 million, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts purchased 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $200,547.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,840.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 13,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $455,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 263.2% in the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 130,199 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at $3,051,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 155,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 101,007 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,596,000 after buying an additional 81,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth about $1,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.