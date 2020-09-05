Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.19. Paylocity posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 9,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $1,468,114.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $91,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,423 shares of company stock worth $24,142,929. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2,191.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 107,699 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,524,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,122,000 after buying an additional 14,719 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTY stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.40. The stock had a trading volume of 430,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,794. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $66.98 and a 1-year high of $156.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.45, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.33.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

