Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings of ($0.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 101.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $346.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 129.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Fearnley Fonds cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STNG traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.60. 2,377,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,095. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $639.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

