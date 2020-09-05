Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in the development of cancer drugs. The company’s principal product candidates under different developmental stages include Actimab-A for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in elderly patients and Iomab-B used to condition the bone marrow of patients. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATNM. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of ATNM opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $19.47.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.21).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 828,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95,333 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $261,000.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

