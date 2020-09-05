Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.28 and a current ratio of 19.28. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,035.16% and a negative return on equity of 36.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CEO Anthony S. Marucci acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $44,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin acquired 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,152.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $126,778 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 68.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 191.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 50,583 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

