Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weichai Power Co., Ltd. is engaged in research and development, manufacturing and sales of diesel engines. Its products are applicable to different markets, including heavy-duty vehicles, coaches, construction machines, vessels and power generator. Its product includes Bus diesel engine, Truck diesel engine, Generating diesel engine, Marine diesel engine, Engineering diesel engine and Agricultural diesel engine. The company also sells heavy-duty trucks, gearboxes, engine parts and other truck parts, such as spark plugs, axles, chassis and air-conditioner compressors. In addition, it engages in trading lubricant oil products and automotive components. Weichai Power Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Weifang, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a buy rating for the company.

WEICY stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR Company Profile

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (WEICY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.