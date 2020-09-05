Zacks Investment Research Lowers Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. It provides diversified and growing portfolio of royalties and streams. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is based in Vancouver, British Columbia. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

MTA opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

