Zacks Investment Research Lowers Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) to Hold

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soliton Inc. is a medical device company. Its commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to dramatically accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. Soliton Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Soliton from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Soliton in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Soliton in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Soliton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of SOLY opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. Soliton has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $133.92 million and a PE ratio of -6.02.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Soliton will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Remeditex Ventures Llc purchased 120,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Soliton by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Soliton by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Soliton during the second quarter worth $98,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Soliton during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Soliton by 52.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

