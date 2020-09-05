Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LQDA. BidaskClub upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.94.

LQDA opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. Liquidia Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $168.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc acquired 1,875,000 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 153.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 82.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

