Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TENB. ValuEngine lowered Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.75.

TENB opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. Tenable has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $27,171.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,471 shares in the company, valued at $40,740,529.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $189,324.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,448.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,907,706 shares of company stock valued at $188,534,591. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 35.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after buying an additional 204,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 42.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 106,836 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Tenable during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

