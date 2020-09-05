Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

VWDRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.94. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

