Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZAGG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Zagg from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zagg from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zagg from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zagg presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of ZAGG stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $98.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.56. Zagg has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $77.12 million during the quarter. Zagg had a positive return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zagg will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZAGG. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zagg by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zagg during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Zagg by 208.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 390,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 263,914 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Zagg during the second quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Zagg during the second quarter worth about $133,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

