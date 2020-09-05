Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €65.50 ($77.06) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €67.25 ($79.12).

ZAL stock opened at €71.74 ($84.40) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.37.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

