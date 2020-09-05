Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €65.50 ($77.06) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €67.25 ($79.12).

ZAL stock opened at €71.74 ($84.40) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.37.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Analyst Recommendations for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit