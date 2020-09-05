Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has $123.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $87.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.58.

ZEN opened at $98.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.56. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.33. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $107.79.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total value of $569,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,392.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total value of $4,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,825,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,337 shares of company stock worth $10,271,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,476,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,491,000 after acquiring an additional 478,836 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Zendesk by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,051,000 after purchasing an additional 943,914 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Zendesk by 792.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,765,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,978 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Zendesk by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,738,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,447,000 after purchasing an additional 721,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 99.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,868,000 after buying an additional 1,099,814 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

