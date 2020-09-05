Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the July 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.80. 557,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.37. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.78 and a 200 day moving average of $123.85.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $792,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 90.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,083,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,140,000 after buying an additional 2,890,589 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 456.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 737,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,011,000 after buying an additional 604,910 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 105.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 986,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,269,000 after buying an additional 505,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,900,000 after buying an additional 489,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

