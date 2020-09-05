Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.38.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $161,864.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $1,654,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,922 shares of company stock worth $5,512,926 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $157.24. 1,552,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.30 and a 200-day moving average of $136.13. The firm has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $165.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

