Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZGNX. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zogenix from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zogenix in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.70.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $7,019,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,275,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,787 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,907,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,112,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,074,000 after acquiring an additional 172,010 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after acquiring an additional 112,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Analyst Recommendations for Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

