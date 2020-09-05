Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $195.00 to $375.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $211.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $355.00.

ZM stock opened at $369.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.22, a PEG ratio of 20.41 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $478.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 30.96%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.23, for a total transaction of $3,012,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total transaction of $17,604,220.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,843 shares in the company, valued at $52,894,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,295 shares of company stock valued at $95,509,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,279,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

