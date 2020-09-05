Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $377.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $217.00 to $377.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ZM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $211.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $355.00.

ZM stock opened at $369.89 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $478.00. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.22, a P/E/G ratio of 20.41 and a beta of -1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.28 and its 200-day moving average is $195.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.23, for a total value of $3,012,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total value of $17,604,220.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,894,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,295 shares of company stock worth $95,509,890. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after buying an additional 6,390,753 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,612,000 after buying an additional 4,706,193 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,253,000 after buying an additional 1,925,382 shares during the period. Finally, BosValen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $199,946,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

