Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Increased to $411.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $211.00 to $411.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZM. Cfra initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $355.00.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $369.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.22, a PEG ratio of 20.41 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $478.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total value of $17,604,220.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,894,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $645,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 388,295 shares of company stock worth $95,509,890. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $16,376,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $6,313,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 591.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,354,000 after buying an additional 65,299 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

