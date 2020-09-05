Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZM. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $355.00.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $369.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $478.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.28 and its 200 day moving average is $195.13. The company has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 474.22, a PEG ratio of 20.41 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.23, for a total value of $3,012,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total value of $17,604,220.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,894,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,295 shares of company stock valued at $95,509,890 in the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

