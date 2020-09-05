Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $475.00 at Bank of America

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $260.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $355.00.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $369.89 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $478.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.13. The company has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.41 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total value of $17,604,220.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,894,225.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.91, for a total value of $643,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,295 shares of company stock valued at $95,509,890. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

