Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $475.00 at BofA Securities

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target increased by BofA Securities from $260.00 to $475.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a sell rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $355.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $369.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $478.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.13. The stock has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.22, a P/E/G ratio of 20.41 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total value of $17,631,845.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,564,381.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,295 shares of company stock worth $95,509,890 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $380,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 13.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $16,376,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $6,313,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 591.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,354,000 after purchasing an additional 65,299 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

