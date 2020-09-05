Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $300.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZM. Goldman Sachs Group raised Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a sell rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $369.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.22, a PEG ratio of 20.41 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $478.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.91, for a total transaction of $643,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.39, for a total value of $1,877,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,295 shares of company stock valued at $95,509,890. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $1,485,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

