Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $350.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZM. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $211.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $355.00.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $369.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 474.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.41 and a beta of -1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.28 and its 200-day moving average is $195.13. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $478.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total transaction of $17,604,220.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,843 shares in the company, valued at $52,894,225.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.23, for a total value of $3,012,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,295 shares of company stock valued at $95,509,890. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 13.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $16,376,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $6,313,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 591.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,354,000 after purchasing an additional 65,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

