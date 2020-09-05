Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $450.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZM. FBN Securities raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $355.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $369.89 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $478.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.22, a PEG ratio of 20.41 and a beta of -1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.39, for a total value of $1,877,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.91, for a total value of $643,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,295 shares of company stock valued at $95,509,890 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,376,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,313,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 591.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,354,000 after acquiring an additional 65,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

