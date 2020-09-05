Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $525.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price upped by FBN Securities from $250.00 to $525.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZM. BidaskClub raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $195.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $369.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.22, a PEG ratio of 20.41 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $478.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 30.96%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total transaction of $17,604,220.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,843 shares in the company, valued at $52,894,225.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.91, for a total transaction of $643,468.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,295 shares of company stock worth $95,509,890 in the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 43.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.