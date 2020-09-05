Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $355.00.

Shares of ZM opened at $369.89 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $478.00. The company has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 474.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.41 and a beta of -1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.23, for a total transaction of $3,012,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total value of $17,631,845.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,564,381.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,295 shares of company stock valued at $95,509,890. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $4,476,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 7.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $4,279,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 17.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 134.5% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

