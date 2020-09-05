Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $500.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a peer perform rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $144.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM opened at $369.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.13. The company has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.22, a P/E/G ratio of 20.41 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $478.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.91, for a total value of $643,468.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,295 shares of company stock worth $95,509,890. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,753 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,193 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,856,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,519,000 after acquiring an additional 662,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,382 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.