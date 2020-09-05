ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Down 11%

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) fell 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.52 and last traded at $33.91. 4,425,619 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 2,943,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZI. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 7,061,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $252,799,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,865,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.