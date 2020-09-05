Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.05)-(0.04) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $73-75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.55 million.Zuora also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.05–0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Zuora presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $10.42 on Friday. Zuora has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.69% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $27,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $27,628.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $198,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

