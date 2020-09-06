-$0.03 EPS Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TD Securities assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Shares of KRP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. 152,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,376. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 37.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.