$0.04 EPS Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 166.05%.

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.37.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $82,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,881,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,745,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 64,700 shares of company stock worth $378,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 87,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,069. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

