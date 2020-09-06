-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Celsion posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 107.78% and a negative net margin of 3,795.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Celsion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Dawson James downgraded shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

NASDAQ CLSN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,816. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.04. Celsion has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth $664,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Celsion by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

