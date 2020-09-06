$0.17 EPS Expected for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s earnings. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH.
CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.16 million for the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 53.94%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,332,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 207,305 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE CMO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. 479,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 19.66, a quick ratio of 19.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $8.42.
CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile
Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.
