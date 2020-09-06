$0.17 EPS Expected for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s earnings. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.16 million for the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 53.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,332,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 207,305 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. 479,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 19.66, a quick ratio of 19.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $8.42.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

