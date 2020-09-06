$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Cohu posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $144.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on COHU. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 277,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,636. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.87. Cohu has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,604,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 45,483 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 582,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 71,809 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 373,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 158,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

