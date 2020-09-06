$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Cohu posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $144.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on COHU. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 277,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,636. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.87. Cohu has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,604,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 45,483 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 582,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 71,809 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 373,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 158,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit