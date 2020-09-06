$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celestica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Celestica posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celestica will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celestica.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

CLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.40 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday, July 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of Celestica stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. 241,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,546. The company has a market capitalization of $978.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Celestica has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Celestica by 169.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Celestica by 1,072.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter worth about $80,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Celestica by 96.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

